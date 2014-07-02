Kunststoffreiniger RM 625, 5l

Zur gründlichen Reinigung von Gartenmöbeln, Kunststofffensterrahmen, Kinderrutschen und anderen Kunststoffflächen. Besonders materialschonend.

Spezifikationen

Technische Daten

Gebindegröße (l) 5
Verpackungseinheit (Stück) 1
Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg) 5,3
Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm) 200 x 150 x 260
Eigenschaften
  • Kraftvoll, intensiv und materialschonend
  • Reinigt, pflegt und schützt Gartenmöbel, Gartengeräte, Kunststofffensterrahmen und andere Kunststoffoberflächen
  • Für die Reinigung aller empfindlichen Kunststoffoberflächen, universell einsetzbar
  • Effektive Lösung von Öl-, Fett- und Mineralverschmutzungen
  • Manuell anwendbar
  • Ready-to-use-Reinigungsmittel (RTU)
  • Schnelle und effiziente Reinigung in Verbindung mit einem Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger
  • Abgestimmt auf Geräte von Kärcher mit garantierter Materialverträglichkeit
  • Made in Germany
Anwendungsgebiete
  • Gartengeräte und -werkzeuge
  • Garten-/Terrassen-/Balkonmöbel
  • Kunststoff
