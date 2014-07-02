Kunststoffreiniger RM 625, 5l
Zur gründlichen Reinigung von Gartenmöbeln, Kunststofffensterrahmen, Kinderrutschen und anderen Kunststoffflächen. Besonders materialschonend.
Spezifikationen
Technische Daten
|Gebindegröße (l)
|5
|Verpackungseinheit (Stück)
|1
|Gewicht inkl. Verpackung (kg)
|5,3
|Abmessungen (L × B × H) (mm)
|200 x 150 x 260
Eigenschaften
- Kraftvoll, intensiv und materialschonend
- Reinigt, pflegt und schützt Gartenmöbel, Gartengeräte, Kunststofffensterrahmen und andere Kunststoffoberflächen
- Für die Reinigung aller empfindlichen Kunststoffoberflächen, universell einsetzbar
- Effektive Lösung von Öl-, Fett- und Mineralverschmutzungen
- Manuell anwendbar
- Ready-to-use-Reinigungsmittel (RTU)
- Schnelle und effiziente Reinigung in Verbindung mit einem Kärcher Hochdruckreiniger
- Abgestimmt auf Geräte von Kärcher mit garantierter Materialverträglichkeit
- Made in Germany
Kompatible Geräte
KOMPATIBLE GERÄTE AUS DEM ALTEN SORTIMENT
- K 2
- K 2 Basic
- K 2 Basic Car
- K 2 Basic Home
- K 2 Car
- K 2 Car & Home
- K 2 Car Home & Pipe
- K 2 Classic
- K 2 Classic Home
- K 2 Compact
- K 2 Compact Home
- K 2 Full Control
- K 2 Full Control Home
- K 2 HOME
- K 2 Home
- K 2 Horizontal
- K 2 Premium
- K 2 Premium Car & Home
- K 2 Premium Full Control
- K 2 Premium Full Control Home
- K 2 Premium Home
- K 2 Premium Horizontal
- K 2 Premium Horizontal VPS
- K 2 Premium Power Control
- K 2 Universal Edition Car
- K 2 Universal Edition Home
- K 2.400
- K 2.75-PL-WB
- K 2500 PLUS-N
- K 3
- K 3 Car
- K 3 Car & Home
- K 3 Full Control
- K 3 Full Control Car
- K 3 Full Control Home
- K 3 Full Control Home T 5
- K 3 Home
- K 3 Home & Pipe
- K 3 Horizontal
- K 3 Horizontal Plus
- K 3 Power Control Car & Home
- K 3 Premium
- K 3 Premium Car & Home
- K 3 Premium Full Control
- K 3 Premium Full Control Home
- K 3 Premium Home
- K 3 Premium Home T 350
- K 3 Premium Power Control
- K 4 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 4 Comfort Premium Home & eco!Booster
- K 4 Compact
- K 4 Compact Car
- K 4 Compact Home
- K 4 Premium
- K 4 Premium Car
- K 4 Premium Home
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic
- K 4 Premium eco!ogic Home
- K 4 Silent
- K 4 Silent Home
- K 4 Universal Edition
- K 4 Universal Edition T5
- K 490M-PL-FLEX
- K 490M-PL.-F.S.
- K 5 Basic
- K 5 Basic Car
- K 5 Basic T 5
- K 5 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 5 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 5 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 5 Compact
- K 5 Compact Car & Home
- K 5 Compact Home
- K 6 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7
- K 7 Comfort Premium Car & Home
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home & Brush
- K 7 Comfort Premium Home&eco!Booster
- K 7 Comfort Premium eco!Booster
- K 7 Compact
- K 7 Compact Home
- K 7 Home
- K 7 Premium
- K 7 Premium Home
- K4 Prem. + Kärcher for Kids-Osteraktion
- KHD 3
- KHP 4
Anwendungsgebiete
- Gartengeräte und -werkzeuge
- Garten-/Terrassen-/Balkonmöbel
- Kunststoff