Glass cleaner concentrate, 500Millilitre
Perfect for streak-free cleaning of all smooth waterproof surfaces. Removes even stubborn dirt such as grease, insects and emissions.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Millilitre)
|500
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.562
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|65 x 65 x 210
Application areas
- Windows and glass surfaces
- Lattice windows
- Mirrors
- Glass tables
- Glass shower cabins