Floor Care for sealed parquet / laminate / cork RM 531, 1Litre
Optimum care and protection for sealed parquet, laminate and cork floors. Traces are removed, the care film is renewed and the floor is left with a silky shine. Notes: leave treated floors to harden for 24 hours, do not apply water, do not move furniture and do not walk on the floor wearing shoes.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Litre)
|1
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|6
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.125
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|100 x 100 x 215
Application areas
- Varnished parquet
- Laminate floors
- Cork floors