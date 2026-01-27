RM 667 Rim Cleaner 500 Millilitre, 500Millilitre
Mmaximum cleaning power and quick-action formula. This detergent helps remove all kinds of dirt picked up by all common rim types while on the road. The intelligent colour change indicates how the cleaning agent is taking effect over time.
Mmaximum cleaning power and quick-action formula. This detergent helps remove all kinds of dirt picked up by all common rim types while on the road. The intelligent colour change indicates how the cleaning agent is taking effect over time.
Specifications
Technical data
|Packaging size (Millilitre)
|500
|Packaging unit (Unit)
|8
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.613
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|70 x 100 x 245
Application areas
- Rim