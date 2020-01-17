Floor Cleaner Reviews Promotion Terms & Conditions

*The promoter of this competition is Kärcher Pty Ltd (ACN 002 721 226) of 385 Ferntree Gully Road, Mount Waverley, Victoria, 3149 (Kärcher). This competition is subject to and governed by these terms and conditions, and participation in this competition constitutes acceptance of these terms and conditions.

To enter the competition, participants must complete a product review on karcher.com.au on any of Kärcher Australia's Home & Garden Hard Floor Cleaner range (All FC 3 or FC 5 models are eligible). Product review must consist of email address, star rating out of 5 and also a comment about the product. Only product reviews that are relevant to the respective Kärcher Floor Cleaner will be eligible. Customer must accept review confirmation email to ensure review is properly published on website. Reviewer is automatically eligible only once review is published on the karcher.com.au website. No further information is required. Entries are limited to one entrant per person. Participants must live in Australia to be eligible to win.

Closing date for entry will be 11.59pm 28th February 2020. After this date, no further entries will be accepted.

All relevant and complete reviews are eligible for the promotion. Eligible entrants will receive their discounted rollers via a promo code for the Kärcher Australia online shop.

All eligible entrants will receive a promo code that can be used on the Kärcher Australia webshop. The promo code will ensure half price roller sets (2.055-006.0) which can be used once.

The winner will receive their promo code via email after their product review within 72 hours of review being published on the Kärcher Australia website.

The personal information of entrants provided will be collected and used for the purposes of conducting this competition and for related activities including marketing. The content and information collected in this competition is collected by Kärcher only. Entry into the competition will constitute the consent of the entrant to Kärcher collecting content and information directly from the entrant.

Data Protection & Privacy: Promotion participants consent to their name and image being used in Kärcher Australia’s marketing materials. Kärcher Australia may collect personal information about entrants to enable entrants to participate in the Promotion. If personal information is not provided, the entrant may not be able to participate in this competition. By entering this competition, entrants agree that: (1) Kärcher Australia may disclose personal information to its related bodies corporate, contractors and agents for the purpose of assisting in the conduct of this competition; and (2) Kärcher Australia and its related bodies corporate may retain and use personal information for future marketing purposes in relation to its products, services and offers, including sending SMS messages and emails. Kärcher Australia will use personal data in accordance in Kärcher’s Privacy Policy, which is available at https://www.kaercher.com/au/inside-kaercher/legal/privacy-policy.html

Kärcher reserves the right to withdraw this promotion at any time.