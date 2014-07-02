2-way connection adaptor for pumps, G1
With the help of the 2-way connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to two water connections.
With the help of the 2-way connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to two water connections with internal thread – and can be used flexibly with one or two active outlets. Either both outlets can be used on the sides or one outlet can be used on the side and the other can face upwards. Connection thread: G1 (33.3 mm) to G1 (33.3 mm).
Features and benefits
2-way connection adaptor
- Fast connection of water connections with inner thread to a pump with inner thread. For using one or two active outlets. Includes cap.
Flexible installation
- Optimal alignment of connected hoses and lines.
Installation without the use of tools.
- No tools necessary for connection
Optimised connection thread
- Safe sealing of the adaptor without sealing band, etc.
Specifications
Technical data
|Dimensions
|1" to 1"
|Thread size
|G1
|Diameter
|1″
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.063
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.098
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|80 x 128 x 40
Equipment
- Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
- Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.
- For watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.
- For supplying service water to toilets and washing machines.