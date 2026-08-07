Adapter 3 M22IG-TR22AG

Adapter 3 to connect the old gun with the new spray lance and new servo regulator

Adapter 3 to connect the old gun with the new spray lance and new servo regulator

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.198