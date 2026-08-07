Adapter 3 M22IG-TR22AG
Adapter 3 to connect the old gun with the new spray lance and new servo regulator
Adapter 3 to connect the old gun with the new spray lance and new servo regulator
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.198
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
- HD 6/15 ST M *AU
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic