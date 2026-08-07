Adapter 5 TR22IG-M22AG

Adapter 5 to connect the new gun with the old spray lance and new servo regulator with the old spray lance

Adapter 5 to connect the new gun with the old spray lance and new servo regulator with the old spray lance

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.239