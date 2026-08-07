Adapter 6 TR22IG-M22AG

Adapter 6 to connect the new device with the old hose and the old hose with the new gun

Adapter 6 to connect the new device with the old hose and the old hose with the new gun

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.142