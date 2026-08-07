ADAPTER for replacement TR22IG-M22AG Er

Rotatable adapter for connecting EASY!Force high-pressure gun and high-pressure hoses with M 22x1.5 connection

Rotatable adapter for connecting EASY!Force high-pressure gun and high-pressure hoses with M 22x1.5 connection

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.181