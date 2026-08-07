Add-on kit water filter universal
Water fine filter, mesh size 25 μm, max. temperature 50 °C. Protects the machine from small dirt particles in the water. Water volume up to 1200 l/h. 3/4" connection, with 1" adapter.
The water fine filter has a mesh size of 25 μm and is suitable for maximum temperatures of up to 50 °C. Protects the machine from small dirt particles in the water. For installation on the machine inlet. Water volume up to 1200 l/h. 3/4" connection, with 1" adapter.
Specifications
Technical data
|Water connection (inch)
|3/4″ / 1″
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.501
Compatible machines
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S Classic
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S Classic
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 17/15-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
- HD 6/15 ST M *AU
- HD 6/15-4 M Classic
- HD 6/15-4 M ST Classic
- HD 7/10 CXF EASY!
- HD 7/11-4 Cage
- HD 7/14-4M Plus *AU
- HD 7/20 G Classic
- HD 8/18-4 MXA Plus
- HD 8/23 G Classic
- HD 9/18-4 Cage *KAP
- HD 9/20-4 Classic
- HD 9/20-4 S ST Classic
- HD 9/20-4 SXA Plus
- HD 9/23 De EASY!
- HD 9/23 G EASY!
- HD 9/25 G Classic
- HDS 10/21-4 Classic