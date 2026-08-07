Attachment kit automatic hose reel HDS C
Complete automatic hose reel attachment kit for HDS compact class. Simple installation and all unit functions are accessible. Offers maximum convenience when winding and unwinding the HP hose. Contains: Automatic hose reel, HP hose and all connection parts.
Complete automatic hose reel attachment kit for HDS compact class. Simple installation and all unit functions are accessible. Offers maximum convenience when winding and unwinding the HP hose. Contains: Automatic hose reel, HP hose and all connection parts.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|30
Scope of supply
- Hose reel
- High-pressure and connection hose