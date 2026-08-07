Attachment kit automatic hose reel holder HDS C
Holder includes connection material for installing an automatic hose reel to machines from the HDS compact class.
Holder includes connection material for installing an automatic hose reel to machines from the HDS compact class.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|9.7
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.