Attachment kit automatic hose reel holder HDS M/S
Holder includes connection material for installing an automatic hose reel to machines in the HDS Middle and Super classes.
Holder includes connection material for installing an automatic hose reel to machines in the HDS Middle and Super classes.
Specifications
Technical data
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|14.6
Compatible machines
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