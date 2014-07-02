Basic suction filter with backflow preventer, 3/4"

Basic suction filter with backflow preventer for connection to cut lengths of 3/4" suction hose.

Basic suction filter with backflow preventer for 1" hoses. Suitable for connecting to cut lengths of suction hose for garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. The backflow preventer prevents the backflow of water and shortens the priming time. Includes hose clamp.

Features and benefits
Non-return valve
  • The non-return valve prevents the pumped water from flowing back and therefore shortens the re-suction time.
For connecting to bulk suction hose.
  • For individual set-up of a suction hose kit
Specifications

Technical data

Dimensions Suitable for 3/4'' hoses
Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.077
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.097
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 40 x 146 x 40
Application areas
  • Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.