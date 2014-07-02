BRUSH, VACUUM 20"

Soft roller brush with a length of 508 mm and black standard polyamide bristles for all CV 60/2 RS upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.

Roller brush of 508 mm for all CV 60/2 RS upright brush-type vacuum cleaners. The roller is equipped with soft, black 29 mm plastic bristles. Bristle diameter: 0.30 mm. Please take into account that two brushes are required for cleaning.

Specifications

Technical data

Brush length (Millimetre) 508
Hardness grade medium-hard
Quantity (Unit) 1
Colour black
Weight (Kilogram) 0.716
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.075
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 515 x 100 x 100