BRUSH, VACUUM 20"
Soft roller brush with a length of 508 mm and black standard polyamide bristles for all CV 60/2 RS upright brush-type vacuum cleaners from Kärcher.
Roller brush of 508 mm for all CV 60/2 RS upright brush-type vacuum cleaners. The roller is equipped with soft, black 29 mm plastic bristles. Bristle diameter: 0.30 mm. Please take into account that two brushes are required for cleaning.
Specifications
Technical data
|Brush length (Millimetre)
|508
|Hardness grade
|medium-hard
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.716
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.075
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|515 x 100 x 100