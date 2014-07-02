Cloth set
Cloth set of high-quality cotton with 2 large floor cloths and 3 covers for hand tool.
Cloth set of high-quality cotton with 2 large floor cloths and 3 covers for hand tool. Floor cloths are attached to the large floor tool and covers simply fitted over the hand tool. Strong, highly absorbent, lint-free terry towels effectively absorb the dirt. Ideal for cleaning PVC, linoleum, tiled and natural stone floors.
Features and benefits
High quality cotton floor cloth
- Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
- Machine wash 60 °C possible
High quality cotton cover for hand nozzle
- Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
- Machine wash 60 °C possible
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.197
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.28
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|265 x 65 x 200
Application areas
- Work surfaces in the kitchen
- Wall tiles
- Shower cubicle/bathtub
- Hobs
- Exhaust hoods
- Refrigerator (inside/outside)
- Hard floors
- Kitchens