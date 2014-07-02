Cloth set

Cloth set of high-quality cotton with 2 large floor cloths and 3 covers for hand tool.

Cloth set of high-quality cotton with 2 large floor cloths and 3 covers for hand tool. Floor cloths are attached to the large floor tool and covers simply fitted over the hand tool. Strong, highly absorbent, lint-free terry towels effectively absorb the dirt. Ideal for cleaning PVC, linoleum, tiled and natural stone floors.

Features and benefits
High quality cotton floor cloth
  • Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
  • Machine wash 60 °C possible
High quality cotton cover for hand nozzle
  • Optimal dirt removal and absorption into the cloth
  • Machine wash 60 °C possible
Specifications

Technical data

Colour white
Weight (Kilogram) 0.197
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.28
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 265 x 65 x 200
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Wall tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Hobs
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Refrigerator (inside/outside)
  • Hard floors
  • Kitchens