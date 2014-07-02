Connection adaptor
With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection.
With the help of the connection adaptor, a pump with internal thread can be connected quickly and safely to a water connection with internal thread. Connection thread: G1 (33.3 mm) to G1 (33.3 mm).
Features and benefits
Connection adaptor
- Fast connection of water connections with inner thread to a pump with inner thread.
Optimised connection thread
- Safe sealing of the adaptor without sealing band, etc.
Installation without the use of tools.
- No tools necessary for connection
Specifications
Technical data
|Dimensions
|1" to 1"
|Thread size
|G1
|Diameter
|1″
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.024
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.039
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|35 x 75 x 35
Equipment
- Accessories in Kärcher PerfectConnect range
Application areas
- Pumping water, e.g. from cisterns, water butts, springs, etc.
- For watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.
- For supplying service water to toilets and washing machines.