Connection kit Basic

Connector set for connecting water hoses to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use. For easy and perfect hose and pump connection.

Basic connector set for connecting 1/2" water hoses (13 mm) to garden pumps and high-pressure pumps for domestic use with practical click system. Connector set is suitable for all mentioned pumps with 1" connecting thread (33.3 mm).

Features and benefits
Includes tap adaptor
  • For fast connection of the coupling to the pump
Practical click-on system
  • Makes connection of the hoses to the pump easier
Specifications

Technical data

Colour yellow
Weight (Kilogram) 0.035
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.05
Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre) 79 x 42 x 42
Application areas
  • For watering gardens from water butts, cisterns or wells, e.g. with sprinklers.
  • For supplying service water to toilets and washing machines.