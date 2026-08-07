Coupler -2xM22x1,5

Adapter 9 to connect the new hose with the new hose

Brass double connector for connecting and extending high-pressure hoses. With rubber protection. Connector: 2x M 22 x 1.5 m.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.2