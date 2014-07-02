Dirt blaster, 050
The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.
The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 300
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 85
|Nozzle size ( )
|50
|Connecting thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.569
Compatible machines
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