Dirt blaster, 100
Dirt blaster – rotating point jet – 10 times the cleaning performance. Maximum working time thanks to ceramic nozzle/bearing ring. Max. 300 bar / 30 MPa, 85 °C.
Dirt blaster – rotating point jet – 10 times the cleaning performance. Maximum working time thanks to ceramic nozzle/bearing ring. Max. 300 bar / 30 MPa, 85 °C.
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 300
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 85
|Nozzle size ( )
|100
|Connecting thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.6
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