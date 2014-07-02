Dirt blaster, 100

Dirt blaster – rotating point jet – 10 times the cleaning performance. Maximum working time thanks to ceramic nozzle/bearing ring. Max. 300 bar / 30 MPa, 85 °C.

Dirt blaster – rotating point jet – 10 times the cleaning performance. Maximum working time thanks to ceramic nozzle/bearing ring. Max. 300 bar / 30 MPa, 85 °C.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Pressure (Bar) Maximum 300
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 85
Nozzle size ( ) 100
Connecting thread M 18
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.6
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