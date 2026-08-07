Dirt blaster, large, 040

The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.

The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Pressure (Bar) Maximum 300
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 85
Nozzle size ( ) 40
Size large
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.53