Dirt blaster, large, 090

Dirt blaster – rotating pencil jet – 10x cleaning power. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for long service life. Max. 300 bar/30 MPa, 85 °C

Dirt blaster – rotating pencil jet – 10x cleaning power. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for long service life. Max. 300 bar/30 MPa, 85 °C

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (Bar) 300
Pressure (Bar) Maximum 300
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 85
Nozzle size ( ) 90
Size large
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.536
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