Dirt blaster, large, 090
Dirt blaster – rotating pencil jet – 10x cleaning power. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for long service life. Max. 300 bar/30 MPa, 85 °C
Dirt blaster – rotating pencil jet – 10x cleaning power. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for long service life. Max. 300 bar/30 MPa, 85 °C
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 300
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 85
|Nozzle size ( )
|90
|Size
|large
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.536
Compatible machines
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