Dirt blaster, small, 045

Up to 50% higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor: with the new performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 045), power losses have been minimised and the spray quality maximised.

A powerhouse in a small nozzle: the performance dirt blaster (nozzle size 045) achieves 10 times the cleaning performance in comparison to conventional nozzles – thanks to the rotating point jet. And compared to its predecessor, it achieves up to 50 per cent higher cleaning and area performance. With max. 180 bar/18 MPa and 60°C water temperature, it removes even the most stubborn dirt. With ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring for an extra long working time.

Features and benefits
Up to 50 % higher cleaning and area performance than its predecessor
  • Enormous time saving.
Minimised power losses and improved spray quality
  • Improved cleaning power for removing stubborn dirt.
The rotating point jet on the rotary nozzle combines the advantages of a point jet and flat stream
  • High cleaning power as well as high area performance.
Ceramic nozzle and ceramic bearing ring
  • Maximum service life.
Powerful cleaning performance
  • Quickly removes stubborn dirt.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (Bar) 180
Pressure (Bar) Maximum 180
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 60
Nozzle size ( ) 45
Size small
Connecting thread EASY!Lock
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 0.26