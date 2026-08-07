Disk pad BD65, 335 Millimetre
Required for use of melamine pads, but can also be used for normal pads. Pad drive board with lots of extra hooks for holding pads. Extra-strong hold of the pad at the pad drive board of the cleaning head D 65. 2 pc. required.
Required for use of melamine pads, but can also be used for normal pads. Pad drive board with lots of extra hooks for holding pads. Extra-strong hold of the pad at the pad drive board of the cleaning head D 65. 2 pc. required.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (Millimetre)
|335
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.021