Double lance, 960 Millimetre
960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use ( e.g. stable cleaning).
960 mm double lance for variable pressure adjustment on handle at full water flow rate. Suitable for agricultural use ( e.g. stable cleaning).
Specifications
Technical data
|Max. working pressure (Bar)
|310
|Length (Millimetre)
|960
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 150
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.6
Compatible machines
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