The area performance of the eco!Booster is 50 percent higher than that of the Kärcher power nozzle¹⁾. The increased jet width reduces energy and water consumption and increases efficiency. Ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as plastered facades or wooden walls. It is suitable for cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (up to 85 °C) from Kärcher, is compatible with the EASY!Lock interface and has a nozzle size of 060. With the revolutionary nozzle concept, air is drawn in to direct the water stream. This means that excellent cleaning results can be achieved in less time, which is especially important for sectors such as construction or vehicle cleaning.