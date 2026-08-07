eco!Booster TR 060
eco!Booster with 50% higher area performance than the Kärcher power nozzle¹⁾; ideal for delicate surfaces. For cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (nozzle size 060).
The area performance of the eco!Booster is 50 percent higher than that of the Kärcher power nozzle¹⁾. The increased jet width reduces energy and water consumption and increases efficiency. Ideal for cleaning delicate surfaces such as plastered facades or wooden walls. It is suitable for cold and hot water high-pressure cleaners (up to 85 °C) from Kärcher, is compatible with the EASY!Lock interface and has a nozzle size of 060. With the revolutionary nozzle concept, air is drawn in to direct the water stream. This means that excellent cleaning results can be achieved in less time, which is especially important for sectors such as construction or vehicle cleaning.
Features and benefits
50% higher cleaning performance compared to the flat jet
- Thorough, fast and more sustainable cleaning.
50% higher water efficiency¹⁾
- Saves water.
50% higher energy efficiency¹⁾
- Saves energy.
Hugely versatile in application
Specifications
Technical data
|Pressure (Bar)
|Maximum 300
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 85
|Nozzle size ( )
|60
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.512
Videos
Application areas
- Façade cleaning
- Municipal applications, for example cleaning façades or fences.
- Vehicle cleaning
- Cleaning animal stables in agriculture
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.
¹⁾ With the Kärcher eco!Booster, based on 50% more surface area that can be cleaned with the same amount of energy and water compared to the Kärcher standard flat jet (spray lance). Confirmed by an independent testing institute