Extra-long crevice nozzle
Extra-long crevice nozzle (350 mm) made from flame-resistant material for vacuuming cold ash. Suitable for all Kärcher ash and dry vacuum cleaners from the Home & Garden range.
The extra-long crevice nozzle (350 mm) is made of flame-resistant material and makes possible the vacuuming of cold ash in areas that are difficult to access - e.g. in the fireplace, tiled stove or barbecue. The extra-long crevice nozzle is suitable as an additional accessory for all ash and dry vacuum cleaners from the Home & Garden range.
Features and benefits
Made from flame-retardant material
Extra-long for difficult to access places in chimneys, tiled stoves or barbecues
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Standard nominal width (Millimetre)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.104
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.15
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|350 x 41 x 41
Application areas
- Fireplaces, stoves, etc.
- Barbecues