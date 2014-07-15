Flat pleated filter KFI 7420
Robust, flat-fold filter specifically for ash and dry vacuum cleaners. For lasting cleaning power.
Robust flat pleated filter designed specially for the ash and dry vacuum cleaner. For sustained suction power.
Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher ash and dry vacuum cleaners AD 3, AD 2 and AD 4 Premium
For sustained suction power
Easily interchangeable
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Unit)
|1
|Colour
|white
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.116
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.163
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|197 x 97 x 48
Application areas
- Ash removal