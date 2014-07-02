Flexible lance, 1050 Millimetre

1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters.

1050 mm flexible lance with variable bend from 20° to 140°, ideal for cleaning difficult to reach areas, e.g. gutters, car roofs, underbodies or wheel arches.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (Bar) 210
Length (Millimetre) 1050
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 150
Connecting thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.4
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