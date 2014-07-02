FRV 30
With the integrated and automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 makes surface cleaning even more efficient. There is no longer a need to rinse the surface after cleaning, as the dirty water can be removed through the 5m suction hose, which is supplied. Additional features include the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearings. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
With the integrated and automatic suction of the dirty water, the FRV 30 makes surface cleaning even more efficient. There is no longer a need to rinse the surface after cleaning, as the dirty water can be removed through the 5m suction hose, which is supplied. Additional features include the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearings. Machine specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately.
Specifications
Technical data
|Connecting thread
|M 18
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|5.602
Accessories
Find parts
Find parts & diagrams for your Kärcher cleaning equipment. Select “Find Parts” to begin your search or contact your authorized Kärcher dealer or retailer.