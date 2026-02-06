Thanks to the display of the pressure stage which is easy to read in all weather conditions and the cleaning agent mode, the Kärcher high-pressure gun G 120 Q provides significantly more control when cleaning. The pressure stages SOFT, MEDIUM and HARD, as well as the cleaning agent mode, can be conveniently set by turning the Vario Power spray lance. The spray gun with Quick Connect adapter is suitable for Kärcher Power Control and Full Control pressure washers in class K 3.