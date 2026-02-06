Makes high-pressure cleaning noticeably easier: the G 180 Q COMFORT!Hold trigger gun. Thanks to the innovative COMFORT!Hold mechanism, the holding force is reduced by up to 50 percent*. This not only counteracts tension and signs of fatigue, but also increases productivity. This is particularly important for long applications and cleaning large areas. For even more efficient cleaning, detergent can be applied directly via the trigger gun if the pressure washer has a detergent inlet. The child safety lock also makes it easy to secure the gun trigger, and the convenient Quick Connect adapter makes it easy to install the high-pressure hose. The trigger gun is suitable for all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2 to K 7. * When comparing the force required to hold the trigger of the new Kärcher COMFORT!Hold trigger gun with the Kärcher standard trigger guns. The exact value varies depending on the device used.