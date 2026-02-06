G 180 Q Quick Connect trigger gun
The new G 180 Q spray gun with Quick Connect is 13 cm longer and is now even more convenient to use and more ergonomic when cleaning with Kärcher pressure washers.
Longer, more convenient and more ergonomic: 13 cm more makes all the difference on the new G 180 Q spray gun with Quick Connect, which makes high-pressure cleaning more comfortable than ever before. It is also an ideal alternative spray gun to use with all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers that have a Quick Connect adapter without Full Control.
Features and benefits
Quick Connect
- Quick connector system for easy connection to gun and high-pressure hose.
Bayonet connection
- Allows all Kärcher accessories to be connected.
Detergent application without spray lance directly via the trigger gun
- Better dirt loosening and efficient cleaning.
Rinsing nozzle directly on the trigger gun (without spray lance)
- Efficient and quick removal of dislodged dirt.
Child safety lock
- Gun trigger is blocked.
Compatible with all Kärcher pressure washers in classes K 2–K 7 with Quick Connect adapter
- Perfect for subsequent upgrade and replacement.
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|0.438
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.508
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|551 x 43 x 188