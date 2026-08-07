Gutter cleaning lance
The lance is suited for cleaning of gutter systems. Because of the shape of the lance and the special nozzle the gutter can be cleaned without removing the cover plates.
The lance is suited for cleaning of gutter systems. Because of the shape of the lance and the special nozzle the gutter can be cleaned without removing the cover plates.
Specifications
Technical data
|Length (Millimetre)
|960
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.858
Compatible machines
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