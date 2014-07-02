Hand trigger gun only for replacement
High-end spray gun with optimised flow. Low pressure losses, even with water flows of up to 2,500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best prerequisites for use in the food industry and for commercial use. Connector for HD hoses M 22 x 1.5.
High-end spray gun with optimised flow. Low pressure losses, even with water flows of up to 2,500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best prerequisites for use in the food industry and for commercial use. Connector for HD hoses M 22 x 1.5.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Connecting thread
|M22 x 1.5
|Colour
|anthracite
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|1.04