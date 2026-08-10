High-End HD Trigger Gun
Robust, durable high-end spray gun for use in the food industry and industry. Very low pressure loss - even with water volumes up to 2500 l/h.
Thanks to food-grade and seawater-resistant materials – ideal for professional use in the food industry and industry. The high-end spray gun ensures an extremely low pressure loss - even with very high water volumes of up to 2500 litres per hour. Very robust and durable, with new, innovative, time-saving and robust EASY!Lock connections.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Connecting thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|0.948