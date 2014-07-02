High-pressure extension rubber hose, 10 m, K5 - K7 (for gun model "Best").
High-pressure extension rubber hose for greater flexibility. 10 m high-quality hose, steel reinforced for durability. For K 3 – K 7 series from 2008 with Quick Connect connector.
High-pressure extension rubber hose for gun model "Best" with Quick Connect connector. 10 m extension rubber hose for greater flexibility suitable for pressure washers. Simply connect between Quick Connect gun and old high-pressure hose. Robust, high-quality hose, steel reinforced for durability. Extension hose for up to 160 bar pressure and temperatures up to 80 °C. Extension hose is also suitable for chemical use. Suitable for Kärcher K3 – K7 series domestic pressure washers from 2008, where the hose is connected to the gun per Quick Connect connector.
Features and benefits
10 m extension hose
- Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Rubber hose with steel insert
- Extremely durable and high-quality.
Quick Connect connector
- Quick connector system for easy connection to gun and high-pressure hose.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 60
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|180
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Colour
|black
|Weight (Kilogram)
|2.551
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.726
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (Millimetre)
|240 x 240 x 115