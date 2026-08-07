High-pressure hose, 10 Metre, DN 6, 250 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 6) equipped with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable up to 250 bar and with ANTI!Twist.

10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 6) equipped with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable up to 250 bar and with ANTI!Twist.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 6
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Length (Metre) 10
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 1.945
High-pressure hose, 10 Metre, DN 6, 250 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock