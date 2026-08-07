High-pressure hose, 10 Metre, DN 6, 300 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
High-pressure hose (DN 6) equipped with ANTI!Twist and the new EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. For pressures up to 300 bar. 10 m long.
High-pressure hose (DN 6) equipped with ANTI!Twist and the new EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. For pressures up to 300 bar. 10 m long.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 6
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|300
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.02