High-pressure hose, 10 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.