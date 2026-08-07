High-pressure hose, 10 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
High-pressure hose (DN 8) suitable up to 315 bar pressure. With innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides, ANTI!Twist and 10 m long.
10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|315
|Length (Metre)
|10
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.485
Compatible machines
- HD 10/19-4 St H
- HD 10/21-4St
- HD 10/25-4 S
- HD 10/25-4 S ST Classic
- HD 10/25-4 SXA Plus
- HD 13/18-4 S ST Classic
- HD 4/11 C Bp
- HD 4/11 C Bp Pack
- HD 5/11 C EASY! *AU
- HD 5/11 EX EB + Foam Classic Anniversary Edition
- HD 5/12 C Plus EASY!
- HD 5/12 CX Plus EASY!
- HD 6/15 MX Plus
- HD 6/15 P Modul
- HD 6/15 ST M *AU