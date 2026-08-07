High-pressure hose, 10 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

High-pressure hose (DN 8) suitable up to 315 bar pressure. With innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides, ANTI!Twist and 10 m long.

10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 8
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 315
Length (Metre) 10
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.485
High-pressure hose, 10 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock