High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 10, 220 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Equipped with innovative EASY!Lock manual screw fitting and suitable for pressures up to 220 bar: 15 m long high-pressure hose (DN 10).

15 m high-pressure hose M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and threaded couplings at both ends. Further data: DN 10/155°C/220 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 10
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 220
Length (Metre) 15
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 4.15