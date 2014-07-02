High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 10, 220 Bar, 2 x M22 x 1.5
15 m high-pressure hose M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and threaded couplings at both ends. Further data: DN 10/155°C/220 bar.
15 m high-pressure hose M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and threaded couplings at both ends. Further data: DN 10/155°C/220 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 10
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|220
|Length (Metre)
|15
|Connecting thread
|2 x M22 x 1.5
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|4.507