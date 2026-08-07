High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 12, 210 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

Designed for working pressures up to 250 bar: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with a length of 15 m. Has the comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.

Designed for working pressures up to 250 bar: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with a length of 15 m. Has the comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 12
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 210
Length (Metre) 15
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 5.6
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