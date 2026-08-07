High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 12, 210 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
Designed for working pressures up to 250 bar: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with a length of 15 m. Has the comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
Designed for working pressures up to 250 bar: High-pressure hose (DN 12) with a length of 15 m. Has the comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 12
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|210
|Length (Metre)
|15
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|5.6
Compatible machines
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