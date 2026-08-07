High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 6, 250 Bar, 1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
15 m high-pressure hose with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and nipple connector for hose reel.
15 m high-pressure hose with patented (rotating) AVS trigger gun connector and nipple connector for hose reel.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 6
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|250
|Length (Metre)
|15
|Connecting thread
|1 x EASY!Lock / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.6