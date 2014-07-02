High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 6, 250 Bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection

With patented AVS trigger gun connection (rotatable) and hand screw connection, M 22 x 1.5 with kink protection.

With patented AVS trigger gun connection (rotatable) and hand screw connection, M 22 x 1.5 with kink protection.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 6
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 250
Length (Metre) 15
Connecting thread 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 2.53
Compatible machines