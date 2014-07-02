High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 6, 250 Bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
With patented AVS trigger gun connection (rotatable) and hand screw connection, M 22 x 1.5 with kink protection.
With patented AVS trigger gun connection (rotatable) and hand screw connection, M 22 x 1.5 with kink protection.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 6
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|250
|Length (Metre)
|15
|Connecting thread
|1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|2.53