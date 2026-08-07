High-pressure hose, 15 Metre, DN 8, 315 Bar
15 m long high-pressure hose, DN 8, with ANTI!Twist and equipped with time-saving EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides.
15 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 8/155°C/315 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID (Millimetre)
|DN 8
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|315
|Length (Metre)
|15
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|3.287