High-pressure hose, 20 Metre, DN 10, 220 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
20 m in length and the extremely time-saving and comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides are some of the main features of this high-pressure hose (DN 10).
20 m in length and the extremely time-saving and comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides are some of the main features of this high-pressure hose (DN 10).
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|DN 10
|Temperature (Celsius)
|Maximum 155
|Max. pressure (Bar)
|220
|Length (Metre)
|20
|Connecting thread
|2 x EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram)
|5.45
Compatible machines
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