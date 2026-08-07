High-pressure hose, 20 Metre, DN 10, 220 Bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

20 m in length and the extremely time-saving and comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides are some of the main features of this high-pressure hose (DN 10).

20 m in length and the extremely time-saving and comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides are some of the main features of this high-pressure hose (DN 10).

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) DN 10
Temperature (Celsius) Maximum 155
Max. pressure (Bar) 220
Length (Metre) 20
Connecting thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (Kilogram) 5.45
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